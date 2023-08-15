Chevrolet Recalls Bolt Models That Haven't Burned To The Ground For Air Bag Issues

Hindered by poor quality control, the Bolt is going the way of the dodo by the end of 2023 due to poor sales. Scheduled to be revived in the near future with Ultium underpinnings and Ultifi software, the Bolt has been hit with yet another safety recall. Similar to the infamous LG battery recall, this one also stems from a supplier. Yanfeng US Automotive Interior Systems, the company that makes the instrument panel top pad, informed General Motors of an issue on June 20. Based in Michigan, the supplier told GM that certain instrument panels were produced without passenger-side airbag perforations. The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit started investigating on June 23, identifying a grand total of 403 potentially affected vehicles. Of those, 317 have been called back in the United States market.



