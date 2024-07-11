Chevrolet Recalls Fixed Bolt EVs AGAIN For Becoming A Bonfire

A next-generation Chevrolet Bolt is on the horizon, but GM can’t seem to escape the shadow of its troubled past with the model. The automaker has just issued yet another recall for the older Bolt, a reminder that the headaches of its earlier EV experiment are far from over. You’ll no doubt remember that three years ago, GM recalled more than 140,000 Bolts across the United States because there was a risk they could catch fire. The issue was traced back to a problem with the battery pack, which was sourced from LG. Now, GM has revealed that some of the 2020-2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models repaired under the previous recall are still at risk of catching fire.



