Chevrolet Releases Corvette ZR1 Pricing At $173,300

The most powerful Corvette and series-production General Motors automobile to date is not exactly affordable. For the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the Detroit-based automaker wants an eye-watering 173,300 dollars, which means just under $163 for every mechanical pony generated by the stupidly powerful LT7 twin-turbocharged V8.

The aforementioned MSRP does not include $1,695 worth of destination charge, and said price applies to the 1LZ coupe. Stepping up to the 1LZ convertible requires $183,300 from the outset. For the better-equipped 3LZ trim, the MSRPs are 184,300 and 194,300 bucks, respectively. In other words, you can easily push the C8-generation ZR1 beyond $200K.