Chevrolet Releases Service Bulletin For Oil Leaks On 2027 Corvette LS6

Let's say you just spent north of $70,000 to get a brand-new Corvette with the LS6 small block. It may be your first mid-engine car, maybe your first V8. One morning, you might notice a dark little puddle on the garage floor. Before filing complaints with General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, know that GM saw it coming.

Per service bulletin PIP6132, the 2027 model year Stingray, Grand Sport, and Grand Sport X may develop a small engine oil leak. The fix comes down to a couple of rubber seals and 11 pound-feet of twist.