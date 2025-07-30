Chevrolet Resurrects The Low Cost Bolt So Real People Can Afford An EV

After a brief hiatus, Chevrolet’s popular electric hatchback is almost ready to make a comeback. General Motors is reviving the budget-friendly Bolt, promising it will return “better than ever” as part of the 2027 model year lineup. Teasers of the upcoming version offer a more detailed preview than usual, though the design appears to lean more toward a thorough refresh than a full redesign.
 
 
One catch is that, while Chevrolet has confirmed the Bolt EV will be revealed in full this year, the 2027 model year designation likely points to a market launch in 2026
 


