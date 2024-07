The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is an American hypercar and there’s little doubt it will be in high demand. Thankfully, Chevrolet won’t be limiting production.

At a preview event last month, Chevrolet officials said the ZR1 will have small volumes but an outsized impact. As they explained, the new performance halo helps to keep the Corvette relevant, and the added attention should boost Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06 sales.