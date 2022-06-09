Chevrolet Stops Taking 2023 Corvette Z06 Orders

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 production was already far from meeting the market demand, and reports indicate waiting times of more than a year. In the case of the Corvette Z06, this could take a while longer, especially as Chevrolet has stopped taking orders of the supercar.



The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most eagerly awaited supercars in the U.S. However, the wait would probably be very long. Production was rumored to start this month at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky, but even that is far from guaranteed due to many production glitches and supply-chain bottlenecks. Combine that with the indication that the Z06 production is limited to 10% of the accepted orders, and you see why the C8 Z06 will be a very rare bird.



