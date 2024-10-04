Chevrolet Teases 2025 Corvette ZR1 As "Unthinkable"

The all-new ZR1 is due summer 2024, and this ain't no drill! Chevrolet finally started teasing the first-ever Corvette with 800-plus horsepower, as well as the first ZR1 with turbos rather than a blower. Before going any further, do remember that a twin-turbo Corvette was introduced back in 1987 under the regular production order code B2K. More specifically, the Callaway Corvette originally produced 345 horsepower, then leveled up to 450 ponies and 613 pound-feet (831 Nm) of torque. The C8-generation ZR1 is a completely different animal from the C7, beginning with engine location and the lack of a manual transmission. We also have to remember that Z06s and E-Rays can be had with carbon-fiber wheels for less unsprung weight, an extra that should carry over to the all-new ZR1.







