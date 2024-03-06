Chevrolet Teases 2025 Twin Turbo V8 ZR1 Corvette

At the beginning of April 2024, the folks at Chevrolet published the first 2025 Corvette ZR1 video teaser, which included the following message: "The unthinkable is coming this summer." Fast forward nearly two months, and the Chevrolet brand has published the second video teaser of the most powerful series-production Corvette thus far.

On this occasion, GM's mass-market brand made it clear that "unthinkable speed is coming this summer." Considering that ZR1 prototypes were spied with a helluva lot of downforce, top speed clearly isn't the newcomer's forte. However, gaining speed is a different matter because Chevrolet's all-new Corvette ZR1 is a twin-turbocharged monster.

The LT7 hits all the right notes, and it sure makes the Z06 engine proud. Although the ZR1 engine appears to rev pretty high and gain revs quickly, it's not clear if General Motors retained the flat-plane crankshaft of the naturally aspirated Z06 engine.