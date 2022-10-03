Chevrolet Teases Blazer SS EV To Be Released Next Year

While Chevy isn't new to electrifying SUVs—the automaker announced both the 2024 Equinox EV and an electric Blazer at this year's CES—it hadn't announced any sporty versions yet, unlike most of its competitors. That changed today with the announcement that the electric Blazer is getting an SS variant, and it's going to be available in the spring of next year. With the introduction of an SS high-performance model, it's possible that Chevy is attempting to reorient the Blazer, once renowned for its offroading, rugged prowess, back into enthusiast conversation. Chevy's mid-00s TrailBlazer nameplate, for example, did get an SS version for a handful of years, and while take rates were low, the model gained a solid cult following. The relatively low-profile tires shown in the teaser video could indicate that the new EV Blazer SS might follow more in the on-road footsteps of the TrailBlazer SS rather than take on off-roading as the original Blazer namesake did.



Read Article