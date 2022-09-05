Chevrolet Throws Incentives On Gas Guzzling Silverados

While its battery-powered sibling grabs all the headlines, the ICE-powered Chevrolet Silverado and Silverado Limited quietly soldier on. Unsurprisingly, it remains a popular buy with American consumers; the Bow-Tie brand's popular pickup truck is one of the country's best-selling vehicles and, in the first quarter alone, Chevrolet managed to shift nearly 119,000 units. Impressive stuff, but still some way behind rivals Ford and Ram. Perhaps the latest round of discounts and incentives will help drum up more sales. For the month of May, Chevrolet is offering as much as $3,000 off the price of the F-150 rival, depending on engine choice and configuration. For those looking to make a cash purchase, the 2022 Silverado 1500 turbocharged 2.7-liter is a great deal. Together with a $1,000 cash allowance, there's a $2,000 package deal, too.



