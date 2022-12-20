Chevrolet To BUYBACK Malibu Models For Defective Construction

Owners of 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Malibu models should be particularly careful as to not get into an accident following the revelation that the front impact bar may have been improperly welded.

A recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that certain Chevrolet Malibu models may have a front impact bar that was improperly welded to the front frame rail. If the front impact bar is improperly welded, front crash sensors may not perform as designed, undermining occupant protection performance and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.



