Chevrolet To Give Away Colon Cleansing Smoothies With Each Equinox EV Test Drive

If you managed to snag a bottle of Volkswagen’s Gewürz ketchup for your currywurst sausages, you’ll probably need something to help wash it down. Thankfully, you’re in luck as Chevrolet has introduced Electric Juice.
 
Billed as a limited edition wellness beverage inspired by the Equinox EV, Electric Juice was created as part of a collaboration with California’s Erewhon. The Whole Foods on steroids focuses on organic foods and has a Tonic Bar which “continually releases new and exciting juices, tonics, [and] smoothies.”


