Chevrolet To Issue Refunds To Bolt Owners After Slashing Prices

General Motors is doing all it can to put the Bolt EV/EUV battery fire recall behind it.

After replacing the batteries free of charge for owners of over 141,000 affected vehicles, GM lowered prices by about $6,000 for the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, which now start at $26,595 and $28,195, respectively (including $995 dealer freight charges).

But wait, there's more. The automaker now plans to compensate customers who paid more for the vehicles this year before the price cut was introduced. More specifically, all US customers who bought a Bolt EV or EUV in 2022 are eligible for reimbursements, Chevrolet said this week in a memo to dealers seen by Automotive News.