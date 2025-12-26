Chevrolet Trailblazer Owner Gets Warning His Oil Life Is At 1%, He Adds 5 Quarts - What Did He Do Wrong?

Understanding dashboard gauges and messages is second nature to many drivers. But to others, those lights and dials communicate in an unfamiliar language. One uninitiated driver recently guessed at what a dashboard gauge was trying to tell them. They may have destroyed their engine in the process.

In a Facebook Reel that’s generated over 276,00 views as of this writing, Just Rolled In (@justrolledin) reviews that a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer came in with oil life at 1% and what the customer did to try to fix it.