Chevrolet Tries To Lure Tacoma Buyers Away With $2,000 Incentive On New Colorados

Driving a 2012 or newer Toyota Tacoma? Chevrolet will take $2,000 off a new 2026 or 2027 Colorado if you make the switch. The incentive runs through November 30, 2026, and marks the first time the 2027 Colorado is eligible for the bonus, which applies to all trims. If you or anyone residing in the same household as you currently owns or leases an eligeable 20212 or newer Toyota Tacoma, you can claim the discount. And you don't even need to trade your Toyota in. You can very well keep it for as long as you want or sell it privately. All you need to do is show valid registration or lease documentation when you walk into the Chevrolet dealership to order a Colorado.



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