Chevrolet Trims Engine Choices And Boosts Prices On Colorado Pickup Truck For 2025

General Motors is reducing the available engine options for the Chevy Colorado, leaving the pickup with just one. However, that powertrain is the 2.7-liter turbocharged TurboMax offering 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. While obviously the most exciting powertrain on offer, streamlining the model does reduce consumer choice and will likely raise MSRPs. The manufacturer had already reduced options for the GMC Canyon, so it makes sense that platform-sharing Colorado would follow suit. Neither model offers different bed or cabin options, so moving to a single engine should further reduce production costs. But it may not reduce MSRPs, as GM is retaining what was formerly the premium motor found beneath the hood of the ZR2 Bison variant (pictured above).



