Chevrolet Turns Back On Aftermarket Corvette Tuners - Will NOT Help Them

Rumors emerged before Chevy even revealed the 2020 Corvette C8 that the new mid-engine supercar would be “untunable.” Chevy pointed to the car using GM’s Global B electrical architecture that locks down the ECU for cybersecurity reasons as the culprit, and it looks like it’ll stay that way for now. Corvette Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter told Muscle Cars and Trucks the company has no plans to assist the aftermarket in tuning the car. For one, Chevy has no intention of giving aftermarket companies and tuners a backdoor past its electronic security measures. History has shown such workarounds can easily fall into the hands of nefarious actors, and it’s doubtful GM would want to risk compromising its vehicles that are on the road for a turbocharger. Juechter said the company’s goal is to make its products “as hack proof as possible” to protect customers. Another hurdle is that Chevy already has a lot on its plate developing the Corvette and the team’s own products.



