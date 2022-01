General Motors revealed its latest electric pickup truck on Wednesday at CES 2022. But the Silverado EV isn't the only new electric vehicle GM announced.

The automaker took the wraps off of its upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, a small electric SUV that will cost around $30,000 in its base configuration. The Equinox EV will bring another low-cost, electric option to the country's most popular vehicle segment: compact SUVs.