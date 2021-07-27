Chevrolet Will Replace Camaro With All Electric Muscle SEDAN

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is still with us despite troubling low sales numbers. It remains far behind its two muscle car rivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger and, chances are, things are going to stay that way for the foreseeable future. A while back we reported the current Camaro will stick around through at least 2024. Another freshening is likely before then. After that? Well, this is where things are becoming more interesting.

GM previously hinted during a presentation that an all-electric Camaro could be in the works. But, nothing was mentioned about the body style. Automotive News has reason to believe, following a broader analysis of GM's future EVs, that instead of a seventh-generation Camaro coupe and convertible, its longtime muscle car could be replaced by an EV sedan.