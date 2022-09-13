Chevrolet Won't Buyout Dealers That Refuse To Embrace Electric Vehicles

Earlier this month, Buick announced that it will follow Cadillac's example and offer buyouts to its franchise dealers in the US that don't want to make the necessary investments to upgrade to EVs.

Buick CEO Duncan Aldred said that all 2,000 of the brand's franchise dealers will be given the opportunity to take a buyout. This means that dealers who accept the buyout will no longer be affiliated with the Buick brand and can no longer sell its vehicles; they can still sell other General Motors vehicles.