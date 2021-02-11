Chevrolet's 1000 HP Hummer Falls Short On Range Estimates

When the 2022 GMC Hummer EV was revealed last year, General Motors estimated the electric pickup could travel over 350 miles on a single charge. This was impressive for a big and heavy truck with three electric motors producing a combined 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. However, newly leaked information the Hummer EV will have less range than GMC claims. The EPA hasn't released official range figures yet, but the Hummer EV's range has apparently been leaked by an unlikely source: the myChevrolet app. When browsing the app, a user on the HummerChatForum noticed the 2022 Hummer EV listed with an estimated range of 334 miles on a full charge.



