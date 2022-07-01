Chevrolet's $105,000 Silverado EV RST Reservations Were Filled In Just 12 Minutes

It has only been a couple of days since the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado EV was presented at CES 2022 and the car manufacturer has already confirmed that the RST First Edition variant has filled all reservations. More specifically, General Motors chief executive Mary Barra says allocations for the Silverado EV RST First Edition were snapped up in just 12 minutes. It’s important to note, however, that Chevrolet has only opened reservations for the Silverado EV, meaning no one has actually paid the full $105,000 to buy one, so despite Barra’s claims that it sold out, that’s not technically true. It’s also worth mentioning that GM hasn’t revealed just how many RST First Edition models will be produced.



Read Article