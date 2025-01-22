Chevrolet's Equinox EV Adaptive Cruise Control May Not Activate Brakes

Tech advocates tell us driverless cars will be safer than human drivers and that even today’s more primitive driver assist tech prevents accidents. But the first few weeks of 2025 have delivered multiple news stories reminding us why almost all of the currently available systems still need a driver overseeing them by law. The latest of those concerns Chevy’s Equinox EV, whose adaptive cruise control might not activate the brakes when the SUV is confronted with a hazard, the NHTSA says. The report indicates that the EV has no problem sensing the need to slow down, but an incorrect software calibration means the brakes might not get the message.



