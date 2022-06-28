Chevy Bolt's Are SIX GRAND OFF NOT Including Gov't Rebates! Would YOU Consider One Or Will You NEVER TRUST A GM Made EV After The Bolt FIASCO?

In June 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount offers an eye-popping $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, plus low-interest financing for up to 60 months.



The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease at $239 per month for 36 months on the 2022 Bolt EUV LT.



Pretty aggressive discounts.



But it makes you ask WHY? Nothing, up until now has needed any incentives and were selling for OVER MSRP.



ESPECIALLY, EV's.



So we ask does THIS make you INTERESTED in one or will you NEVER trust a GM made EV after the Bolt Fires Fiasco??





