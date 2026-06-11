Chevy Dealer Throws $400,000 Markup On New Corvette ZR1X

It's hard to describe a car like the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X as a bargain. After all, this mid-engined, V8-powered monster starts at $212,195, putting it far out of reach for most of us. However, compared to the multi-million-dollar hypercars that the ZR1X's performance is comparable to, it is surprisingly good value. We're not sure the same can be said about this particular ZR1X listed for sale at a Chevy dealership in Arkansas. A pair of images of this wild, bright Red Mist Metallic Corvette ZR1X were recently shared on social media, and while the car itself is striking, that's not what has got people talking. Instead, it's the fact that George Nunnally Chevrolet has slapped the American supercar with a staggering $400,000 markup. We get it, ZR1Xs have been trading hands for silly money in recent months, but we're not so sure the Corvette represents good value at this price point.



This Chevy dealer wants $400,000 over sticker for a Zr1x lmao https://t.co/bDhJKZ9iqY — Abomination (@Abomination81) October 30, 2026









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