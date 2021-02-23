Chevy "Forgets" To Badge Trax Crossovers - Does That Make You Worry About What Else They Forgot To Do?

Assembling cars is a lot of work. Fortunately, the process has been streamlined since Ransom Eli Olds built the world's first automotive assembly line in 1901, and the issues "where does this go?" and "how much do I tighten this bolt?" have been solved through automation. But there are some important steps of the assembly process that still must pass through human hands, and as it turns out, mistakes can be made—just like Chevrolet recently forgot to adhere drivetrain-denoting badges to multiple Chevy Trax crossovers. Speaking of manual jobs performed by workers along the assembly line, affixing badges by hand must be one of them because as GM Authority points out, a number of Trax have been sent home without their all-wheel-drive badges. Oh no!



