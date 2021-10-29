Chevy Has MAJOR ISSUES With The BOLT And Are Doing Virtually ZERO For Customers. So HOW, Will They EVER Get People To Trust Or Buy Their UPCOMING MODELS?

If you've been following the Chevy Bolt fiasco, it's pretty sad to see how customers are getting hung out to dry.

And on top of that it exposes GM's inexperience and weaknesses producing these tech based EV's.

So I had to laugh the other day when Mary Barra said by 2025 they can catch up to Tesla.

Respectfully, Ms. Barra, HOW do you intend to sell your EV's in the volumes needed to challenge Elon when you can't even get your existing EV's to be reliable and when it's YOUR fault, treat the customers who own them SO poorly?

