Chevy Silverado EV vs The Ford F-150 Lightning vs Tesla Cybertruck vs Rivian RT1 - How Do They Stack Up?

Chevrolet has finally unveiled its vision for an electric pickup truck, so we can now compare it to the competition. Set to arrive in the fall of 2023, it won’t hit the road until much later than its cross-town rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning. Is it worth waiting, then? And if you’re waiting, should you just hold out for the Tesla Cybertruck or should you go out and buy a Rivian now? The Silverado EV is perhaps most directly competitive with Ford’s pickup. Both are no-nonsense pickups from brands with an extensive history in the field. With a base model work truck being offered at less than $40,000 and other models with prices ranging from between $50,000 to $100,000 planned, it aligns pretty well with the Tesla and the Ford, price-wise. With the majority of customers likely to buy something in the middle, that brings the Rivian R1T into the picture.



Read Article