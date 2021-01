When sales of the Trailblazer started last year, Chevrolet was probably pretty excited. They clearly didn’t predict how much of a success the compact crossover would be, though.

According to GM Authority, demand for the Trailblazer is four times greater than supply. As a consequence, GM will increase its SUV’s production capacity after recently saying that Trax production will be cut by as much as 30% to make space for the Trailblazer.