Chicago Businessman Gives Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Gas

Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that a businessman who has made repeated runs for local and national office was footing the bill for motorists to top off their tanks for a second time. Willie Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline. Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson's tab reached $1 million.



