Chicago Businessman Gives Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Gas

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:10:08 PM

Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that a businessman who has made repeated runs for local and national office was footing the bill for motorists to top off their tanks for a second time.

Willie Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline.

 

Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson's tab reached $1 million.



Read Article


Chicago Businessman Gives Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Gas

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)