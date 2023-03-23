Chicago Car Jacker Busted After Failing To Figure Out Victim's Manual Transmission

Andrew Moran got inside the Audi A3 after threatening the female owner of the vehicle. The man was holding his left hand in the pocket of his jacket, trying to make the victim believe he had a gun.

The victim stepped outside the vehicle and decided to run directly toward a nearby store to call the police. In the meantime, the carjacker was struggling to drive the stolen car, as the Audi was equipped with a manual gearbox. After a failed attempt to get the vehicle moving, the man decided to leave on foot, especially as he could hear the police getting closer.

Upon stepping outside the vehicle, the thief removed the keys from the ignition and put them into his pocket. He eventually ran away and took the Blue Line train in Chicago.