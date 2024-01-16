Chicago Cold Turn Tesla Supercharging Station Into A Graveyard Of Dead Cars

Tesla owners in Chicago were left in dire straits as they were unable to charge their cars because of freezing weather temperatures.



Fox Chicago reported that charging stations have become "car graveyards" as temperatures drop into negative double digits.



Tyler Bears, who had tried to charge his Tesla at a charging station in Oak Brook, Illinois, was stuck for hours.



He said: "Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent.



"And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday."









