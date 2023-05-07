Chicago Corvette Driver Busted For Sneaking Onto NASCAR Street Course

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette onto the NASCAR Chicago Street Course on Saturday night, reports the Chicago Sun Times.

The incident occurred after race officials stopped the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race due to bad weather and signs of a lightning storm. The race initially paused at around 5 PM and was called off two hours later. It's unclear exactly how the Corvette driver gained access to the track, but a barrier on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive was breached before the Corvette driver made his way onto the track. Authorities say the yellow and red sports car gained access around 9 PM.