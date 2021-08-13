Chicago Dealership Mechanics On Strike Demanding Immunity From Paycuts

Technicians at over 50 dealerships in and around Chicago are now in their second week on strike.

They’re fighting with the Chicago New Car Dealer Committee, which represents the 56 dealers involved, as they negotiate their next four-year contract.

The mechanics/technicians are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and are members of Local 701. Meanwhile, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is not part of the negotiations but says it supports its members who are part of the New Car Dealer Committee (NCDC).