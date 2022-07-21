Chicago Ford Dealership Marks Up New Maverick $22,000

The Ford Maverick is a hot new truck, and in the era of extreme markups from dealers, that’s not good. Truck dealers are charging well over sticker across the country for the vehicles, but one we got sent from a reader takes the cake. A markup worth nearly the cost of a whole 'nother Maverick. Yes, Arlington Heights Ford located northwest of Chicago currently has a $20,000 markup on a Maverick Lariat Hybrid, which would normally add up to $32,940. The total cost of the truck, including tinted windows and a “Triton Protection Package” the dealer added on is truly stunning: $54,934. Yes, you’re reading that right: Over fifty grand for Ford’s cheapest vehicle. Markups alone add 60% to the price of the pickup.



