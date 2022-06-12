Chicago Tows 242 Vehicles Overnight To Clear Roads For Snow Plows

Every year from December 1st until April 1st, the city of Chicago bans street parking on some 107 miles worth of arterial roads around downtown. On the very first night of the ban this year, the city towed 242 vehicles. In total, all of these owners together will pay at least $56,870 to get them back. The ban is intended to provide clear streets for snow plows should snow build up on a major road. Notably, the street parking ban is only in place from 3-7 a.m. each day so it’s typically only those who park overnight that tend to be affected. Interestingly, the ban remains in effect regardless of weather and road safety conditions.



