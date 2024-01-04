China Already Owns 20% Of The EU Market And That Number Continues To Grow

How long until mainstream Western automakers are wiped out by their opposite numbers from China? Fifteen years? Ten? Looking at the latest sales European sales figures, which reveal Chinese-built cars accounted for one in five new EVs in February, it’s easy to imagine it happening, and soon – at least until you dig a little deeper.
 
That one-in-five stat is shocking enough, but comparing this year’s numbers with last years reveals some even more alarming ones. Registrations of Chinese-made cars in Europe were up 45 percent this February compared with February 2023, and to prove that wasn’t a blip, the Jan-Feb increase was only fractionally lower at 43 percent.


