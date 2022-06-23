China Bans Tesla Owners From Driving By Certain Buildings

The Chinese government appears to be treating Tesla as a national security risk.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that local police would ban Tesla vehicles from entering the coastal Beidaihe district of Hebei province for two months beginning July 1 as the eastern city prepares to host the Chinese Communist Party’s annual summer retreat.

Reuters says the local official that provided the information declined to explain why Tesla cars would be prohibited, beyond saying the ban was due to “national affairs.” Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.