China Becomes The World Leader In EV Infrastructure

A report out of China, citing recent data from the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance, hands the crown to the country as having the world’s largest EV charging network. With over 2.2 million charging stations throughout the country, China’s EV infrastructure continues to expand at an impressive rate, while other countries, including the US, have some serious catching up to do.



In more ways than one, China has been at the forefront of electric mobility. While it may not be home to the world’s largest EV automaker by market capital, the country takes its transition toward electrification very seriously, alongside extensive support from its government.



Read Article