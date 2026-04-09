China Begins Phasing Out Subsidies For Electric Vehicles

China has begun phasing out the long-standing consumption-tax exemption for lithium batteries, in a move expected to increase costs across the electric-vehicle supply chain and accelerate the withdrawal of preferential tax treatment for new-energy vehicles.

Under a joint announcement issued by the State Taxation Administration and other government departments, lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries will be subject to a 2% consumption tax from Sept. 1, 2026. The rate will rise to 4% from Sept. 1, 2027.