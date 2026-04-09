China Begins Phasing Out Subsidies For Electric Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:20 AM

Views : 682 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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China has begun phasing out the long-standing consumption-tax exemption for lithium batteries, in a move expected to increase costs across the electric-vehicle supply chain and accelerate the withdrawal of preferential tax treatment for new-energy vehicles.
 
Under a joint announcement issued by the State Taxation Administration and other government departments, lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries will be subject to a 2% consumption tax from Sept. 1, 2026. The rate will rise to 4% from Sept. 1, 2027.


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China Begins Phasing Out Subsidies For Electric Vehicles

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