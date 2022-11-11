China Cancels 2022 Beijing Auto Show Over Covid Outbreaks

The 2022 Beijing Auto Show is officially canceled due to yet another Covid outbreak in China. Last spring, show officials decided to postpone the event but failed to provide a new date. At the time, the Secretariat of Auto China said officials would pay "close attention to the development of the epidemic, and strive to enhance the event's organization and service work according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control policy."

As reported by Reuters, they have done their job and drawn the necessary and unfortunate conclusion. Beijing is the country's biggest and most significant bi-annual live auto show, alternating yearly with Shanghai.