China Complains To WTO That US Biden Administration's EV Subsidies Are Illegal

The ongoing dispute between the United States and China over electric vehicles shows no sign of abating. Today, Reuters reports that China has asked the World Trade Organization to set up a special panel to determine if US EV subsidies are an unfair trade barrier. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been the most significant climate legislation in US history, with hundreds of billions of dollars of funding for the clean energy transition. Among its many details, it revamped the federal tax credit for buying a new electric vehicle. In the past, a credit of up to $7,500 was tied to a plug-in vehicle's battery capacity. But it's now tied to where the car and its batteries were assembled, as well as where the battery minerals come from. Final assembly of the vehicle must be in North America, for example, and ever-increasing amounts of the battery pack's content and value must come from North America or a country with which the US has a free trade agreement.



