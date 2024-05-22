China Considers 25% Tariff Foreign Vehicles With Engines Bigger Than 2.5 Liters

China is considering a 25% tariff on foreign vehicle imports with large engines.

China’s tariffs on foreign cars follow President Biden’s increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) entering the United States. Last week, The White House launched new tariffs on Chinese imports, including over 100% tariff rates on EVs from China.

China’s increased tariffs on foreign-made vehicles may also be a response to the European Commission’s probe on Chinese EV subsidies.

“The probe comes after a surge in EU imports of electric vehicles (EVs) from China, outstripping other Chinese export markets. It may result in the Commission levying countervailing tariffs on EU imports of BEVs from China to offset state subsidies if substantiated and to level the playing field,” noted the European Commission at the start of the probe.