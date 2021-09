Chinese regulators have fined three distributors of automotive semiconductors for unfair pricing. It’s seen as a move that will help the Chinese car industry which, like the rest of the world, is feeling the pinch of the global chip crisis.

The three companies, Shanghai Cheter, Shanghai Chengsheng Industrial, and Shenzhen Yuchang Technologies, were fined 2.5 million yuan ($387,870) by the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).