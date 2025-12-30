China Is Running Out Of EV Battery Minerals

We talk a lot here about the exponential growth of electric vehicles and the massive strain that puts on the battery supply chain. Literally, the majority of that demand and production comes from China.

But there is a massive difference between processing materials and actually having them in the ground.

A new image from a gigantic materials mining and recycling company in China, gives us a sobering look at the reality of their domestic reserves. The data suggests that China’s own supply of the most critical battery metals isn’t just running low; in some cases, it’s already gone.