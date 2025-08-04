China Is Taking Over The Australian Pickup Segment Showing They Are Serious About Dominating Global Markets

Two new pickup trucks from Chinese automakers landed in Australia last week, marking a fresh round in the ongoing battle to claim a share of one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments. The newcomers, the JAC Hunter PHEV and the Foton Tunland, offer very different approaches to utility and performance.

While these two new model will never reach US shores, they signal just how serious Chinese brands are about expanding their footprint in global pickup markets.

The JAC Hunter is a more premium take on the brand’s existing T9 platform, positioned as a flagship model aimed squarely at rivals like the BYD Shark 6 and, perhaps a little bit ambitiously, the Ford Ranger Raptor. It benefits from a bold new design with blacked-out parts, flared fenders, and a rear sports bar, ensuring it has the presence to rival the BYD and the Ford. It’s packing plenty of punch, too.