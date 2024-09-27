China Launches Anti-Discriminatory Probe Against Canada's Tariffs On EVs

China launched an anti-discriminatory probe against Canada’s tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicle (EV), steel, and aluminum products.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the start of its investigations against Canada’s tariffs on Thursday, September 26, 2024. It stated that the probe could last up to three months but could be extended under special circumstances. China’s Commerce Ministry also announced a probe into Canada’s canola imports earlier this month.

China explained that it is firmly against Canada’s “discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures.” It has requested to talk with Canada at the World Trade Organization about the tariffs.