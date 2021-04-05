China Launches First Driverless Robotaxi Service In Beijing

Artificial intelligence giant Baidu just launched a driverless robotaxi service in Beijing, China’s Shougang Park. As one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, next year the service will begin transporting visitors attending the games.

Serving as a big step in the worldwide push towards autonomous driving, Baidu’s Apollo Go Robotaxi service is the first paid autonomous vehicle service where users can hop in a taxi without a backup driver to intervene. Customers will be able to hail a ride using an app, which allows them to locate a taxi within their vicinity. If they are unable to spot the car, users can remotely honk the horn to find their ride.