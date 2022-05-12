China Loses 2023 Formula 1 Event Due To Country's Zero-Tolerance COVID-19 Policy

Formula 1 has confirmed that in 2023, the F1 calendar will not include the Chinese Grand Prix. The race will now miss its fourth year since 2019 when the last Grand Prix was held there. Liberty Media and Formula 1 cite the country's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy.

Already, 2023 will be Formula 1's biggest year. A record 24 races will be run across the year, making 2023 this year's most extended season ever, on top of the usual driver shakeups. With the Mercedes-AMG One now fully operational, we expect to see much more of F1's only road-legal tie-in this year, too. In addition, Formula 1 is now set to race in Las Vegas for the first time in decades.